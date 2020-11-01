 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Main location

Henderson Vet Center

Address

400 North Stephanie Street
Suite 180
Henderson, NV 89014

Phone

VC 534 Exterior Signage

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Henderson Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Henderson Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Photo of Henderson, NV MVC (MVC-886)

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.