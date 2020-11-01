 Skip to Content
High Desert Vet Center

15095 Amargosa Road
Suite 107
Victorville, CA 92394

If you can’t make it to our High Desert Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

High Desert Vet Center - Barstow

Veterans Home of California
100 Veterans Pkwy
Barstow, CA 92311

Corona Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.