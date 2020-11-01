Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our High Desert Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

High Desert Vet Center - Barstow Located at Veterans Home of California 100 Veterans Pkwy Barstow, CA 92311 Directions on Google Maps Phone 760-261-5925

Corona Mobile Vet Center Phone 951-734-0525

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.