About the VA Hines Healthcare System

The VA Hines Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in northeastern Illinois. Facilities include our Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Aurora, Hoffman Estates, Joliet, Bourbonnais, Peru, and Oak Lawn. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Hines health services page.

The VA Hines Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Learn more about VISN 12

Research and development

At the VA Hines Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatment

Parkinson’s disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Clostridium difficile

We host these research and resource centers, which have 175 investigators working on about 550 active projects:

Teaching and learning

Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our primary affiliation is with the Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine. We offer internships and residencies in all major medical specialties and subspecialties.

We are affiliated with 70 colleges and universities that offer education and training in associated health professions and occupations.

We also offer the following residency and internship programs:

Administrative Fellowship

Dietetic Internship Program

Geriatrics Fellowship Program

Medical Laboratory Science Program

Pharmacy Practice Residency

Psychology Internship

Psychology Practicum

Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship

Recreation Therapy Internship

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Our hospital is located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, on land that was purchased by the Edward Hines Lumber Company on behalf of Edward Hines Sr.

Our hospital was named after Edward Hines Jr., who was killed in combat in France during World War I. Edward Hines Sr. offered to donate his land to the City of Chicago as a potential site for a military hospital in honor of his son. Construction began in late 1918, and on October 24, 1921, President Warren G. Harding named the hospital for Edward Hines Jr.

We complete more than 850,000 patient visits per year and provide care to over 57,000 Veterans.

Our Fisher House has 20 bedroom suites and a fully stocked kitchen and dining room for overnight stays for family members, caregivers, or loved ones of Veterans receiving treatment at our hospital. Since opening its doors in 2010, our Fisher House has served more than 11,000 guests.

Our hospital currently operates 483 beds.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS)

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

Commission on Accreditation for Dietetics Education of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND)

The VA Hines Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Coming Soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports