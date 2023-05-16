Skip to Content
LaSalle Veterans Expo

LaSalle County Veteran Assistance Commission presents their 2023 Veteran Expo

When:

Thu. May 18, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Illinois Valley Regional Airport

4251 ED Urban Drive

Peru , IL

Cost:

Free

LaSalle County Veteran Assistance Commission presents their 2023 Veteran Expo, May 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. "Where our Veterans and families meet the resources they need."

Hines Outreach staff will share information and resources to guests regarding VA programs and services as well as assisting Veterans with enrollment into VA Healthcare.

