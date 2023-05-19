Mission BBQ Armed Services Day
Outreach event to provide Veterans with resources
When:
Sat. May 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Mission BBQ
1570 Butterfield Rd
Downers Grove , IL
Cost:
Free
Mission BBQ is hosting their Lunch with Heroes as part of their Armed Services Week. Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.. Veterans and service members can receive a free sandwich with a live performance of the National Anthem at noon.
Hines Outreach will be participating at the Downers Grove location on Saturday to share information and resources about programs and services Hines VA provides.See more events