Chicago Veterans Ruck March
Outreach event to provide Veterans with resources
When:
Fri. May 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Veteran Memorial Park
299 Park Avenue
Glencoe , IL
Cost:
Free
Hines Outreach will be attending Chicago Veteran's Ruck March. Chicago Veterans organizes the Chicago Ruck March every year to raise awareness to mental health and suicide prevention especially within the Veteran community.
Outreach staff will be at the halfway point/lunch point to provide resources to all participants.
More information can be found at: Chicago Veterans Ruck March 2023 - Campaign (chicagovets.org)