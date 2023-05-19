Vet Fest 141
Outreach event to provide Veterans with resources
When:
Fri. May 26, 2023, 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm CT
Where:
115 Bourbon Street
Merrionette Park , IL
Cost:
Free
Vet Fest 141 Foundation is hosting a Summer BOGO Concert Series. Vet Fest 141 holds concert festivals featuring prominent artists from a variety of musical genres. Through a buy-one-give-one™ model, for every civilian ticket purchased, Vet Fest 141 Foundation waives the ticket price for active or inactive members of the military. Additionally, Vet Fest 141 Foundation makes donations to organizations that support #Veterans.
Outreach staff will be in attendance at these events to share information regarding the services and programs Hines VA offers Veterans.
For more information visit: https://vetfest141.org/