Veterans Benefit Workshop - Aurora, IL
Veterans Workshop for information regarding the PACT Act, Health Benefits and VA Home Loans
When:
Sat. Jun 3, 2023, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
150 W Illinois Ave
Aurora , IL
Cost:
Free
Neighborhood Loans and the City of Aurora will host a Veterans Workshop, June 3 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Veterans can learn about the PACT Act, Health Benefits and VA Home Loans in addition to other homebuying workshops.
Hines VA Outreach staff will be available on site.