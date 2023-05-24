Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Benefit Workshop - Aurora, IL

Veterans Workshop for information regarding the PACT Act, Health Benefits and VA Home Loans

When:

Sat. Jun 3, 2023, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

150 W Illinois Ave

Aurora , IL

Cost:

Free

Neighborhood Loans and the City of Aurora will host a Veterans Workshop, June 3 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Veterans can learn about the PACT Act, Health Benefits and VA Home Loans in addition to other homebuying workshops.  

Hines VA Outreach staff will be available on site.

