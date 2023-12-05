Second Brigade Motorcycle Club Fallen Hero Wreath Laying

Second Brigade Motorcycle Club will honor all those who served in our nation's military, decorating tombstones of Fort Sheridan Military Cemetery with fresh wreaths this Holiday Season. Family and friends can join community groups, civic leaders, and patriotic citizens for this solemn commemoration that is as moving as it is meaningful to all concerned. The wreaths, fresh-cut and hand-made in northern Wisconsin, beautifully dress the 3100+ graves as a proper show of appreciation for their commitment to our safety, our freedom and our way of life.

