Veteran Pickleball Tournament

More details Email aimee.gottlieb@chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-881-0499 Proof of Service required.

Chicago Park District is excited to announce their second Veterans Pickleball Tournament in partnership with Universal Picklers. This open round robin tournament will take place Saturday, December 16 at Ellis Park from 9 AM to 4 PM. This tournament is for veterans only and is FREE to participate! Please note, registration is required!