Skip to Content

Veteran Pickleball Tournament

When:

Sat. Dec 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Ellis Park

3520 S Cottage Grove Ave

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

More details

Email aimee.gottlieb@chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-881-0499

Proof of Service required.

Chicago Park District is excited to announce their second Veterans Pickleball Tournament in partnership with Universal Picklers. This open round robin tournament will take place Saturday, December 16 at Ellis Park from 9 AM to 4 PM. This tournament is for veterans only and is FREE to participate! Please note, registration is required!

See more events

Last updated: