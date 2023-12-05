Skip to Content

In-Person Women's Health Focus Group

When:

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Where:

Edward Hines Junior Hospital

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

The Hines VA Peer Support and Patient Experience Teams are looking to improve the woman Veteran patient experience at Hines VA. We want to hear from you!  We are seeking women Veteran participants to provide their feedback and recommendations.

 

If you are interested in participating, please contact:

Sonya Ebhotemen, Lead Peer Specialist

sonya.ebhotemen@va.gov

Ph#: 708-202-8387 ext.22701

