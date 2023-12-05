In-Person Women's Health Focus Group

The Hines VA Peer Support and Patient Experience Teams are looking to improve the woman Veteran patient experience at Hines VA. We want to hear from you! We are seeking women Veteran participants to provide their feedback and recommendations.

If you are interested in participating, please contact:



Sonya Ebhotemen, Lead Peer Specialist



sonya.ebhotemen@va.gov



Ph#: 708-202-8387 ext.22701