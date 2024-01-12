Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Patient Orientation

Do you have questions about the services that Hines offers? We now offer Patient Orientation to guide you on your journey while getting care at Hines. Learn about:

•What Social Work can do for you

•How and when to contact your PACT Team

•The best ways to refill your prescriptions

•Options for Mental Health Services

•How to apply for Travel Pay

•And much, much more

Occurs the 2nd Thursday of every month in Building 1, Room F157 at 11:00 a.m.

View other times for this event