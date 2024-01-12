Skip to Content

Patient Orientation

Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Edward Hines Junior Hospital

Bldg. 1, F157

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Free

Edward Hines Jr.  VA Hospital Patient Orientation

Do you have questions about the services that Hines offers? We now offer Patient Orientation to guide you on your journey while getting care at Hines. Learn about:

•What Social Work can do for you

•How and when to contact your PACT Team

•The best ways to refill your prescriptions

•Options for Mental Health Services

•How to apply for Travel Pay

•And much, much more

Occurs the 2nd Thursday of every month in Building 1, Room F157 at 11:00 a.m.

