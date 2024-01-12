Patient Orientation
When:
Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Bldg. 1, F157
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Patient Orientation
Do you have questions about the services that Hines offers? We now offer Patient Orientation to guide you on your journey while getting care at Hines. Learn about:
•What Social Work can do for you
•How and when to contact your PACT Team
•The best ways to refill your prescriptions
•Options for Mental Health Services
•How to apply for Travel Pay
•And much, much more
Occurs the 2nd Thursday of every month in Building 1, Room F157 at 11:00 a.m.
Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar