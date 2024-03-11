All Veterans are welcome to visit the Hines VA food pantry held every Thursday 10 a.m. - noon in the Bldg. 9 auditorium except the fifth Thursday of the month and federal holidays.

Pet Supply Pantry, provided by Hinsdale Humane Society, will return March 28! Stop by for food for you and your pooch or kitty! Providing cat food, cat litter, dog food, cat/dog toys and additional supplies (until supplies run out).