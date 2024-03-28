Senior Health and Wellness Fair When: Fri. Apr 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Building E Elgin Community College 1700 Spartan Drive Elgin, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Building E Cost: Free





Elgin Community College is hosting their Senior Health & Wellness Fair. This free community event welcomes older adults - from wellness warriors to those beginning a journey toward a healthier lifestyle and everyone in between - as well as those who love or provide care for older adults. Guests will be able to connect with over 50 organizations and businesses supporting aging adults in the Elgin community and learn about the support available in the area.



Hines Outreach staff along with Hines Geriatrics and Community Nursing Home program will be on hand to share resources and assist veterans with enrolling in VA healthcare and learn about services for older veterans.