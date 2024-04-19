National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Parking Lot A 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Edward Hines Junior Hospital Cost: Free





On April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hines VA Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Hines VA.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 8,950 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit https://www.DEATakeBack.com.