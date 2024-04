Car Swap Meet and Classic Car Show Classic Car Show When: Sat. May 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Morton College 3801 S Central Ave. Cicero, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Hines VA will have representatives at the Chi Town Classics Car Club as they open the season on Saturday, May 4, 2024 for a One-Day CAR SWAP MEET & CLASSIC CAR SHOW at Morton College, 3801 Central Ave in Cicero, Illinois from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

There will be Veteran & community organizations providing resources and information.