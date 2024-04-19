Skip to Content

National Gathering of American Indian Veterans

National Gathering of American Indian Veterans Veteran Conference and Cultural Sharing

When:

Sat. Jul 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 8:30 pm CT

Where:

Cantigny Park

1S151 Winfield Road

Wheaton, IL

Cost:

Free

Representatives from Hines VA will be available at the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans Veteran Conference and Cultural Sharing July 27 from 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. 

Resources will include enrollment, PACT Act information, claims assistance and suicide prevention.

