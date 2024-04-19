National Gathering of American Indian Veterans
National Gathering of American Indian Veterans Veteran Conference and Cultural Sharing
When:
Sat. Jul 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 8:30 pm CT
Where:
Cantigny Park
1S151 Winfield Road
Wheaton, IL
Cost:
Free
Representatives from Hines VA will be available at the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans Veteran Conference and Cultural Sharing July 27 from 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Resources will include enrollment, PACT Act information, claims assistance and suicide prevention.