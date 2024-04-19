Hines VA2K

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Winter Garden 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Edward Hines Junior Hospital Cost: Free





Hines VA will host the annual VA2K Walk and Roll, May 15, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. beginning in the Winter Garden. This year's theme is Rock n Roll so show us you know how to rock!

Donations for the Veteran Homeless Outreach program are encouraged. Wish list is located here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/Z4JGVCAD7722?ref_=wl_share

If you would like to donate prior to the event, you can drop donations directly to Homeless Outreach or in any of the bins located in the lobbies of Buildings 228 and 200; and outside the Patriot Store in Building 1.

Donations will also be collected by staff in the F-Lobby, May 1 and May 7 from 10 a.m. - noon.

VA2K is held to raise awareness for the VA Homeless Veterans Services and to promote healthy, active lifestyle.