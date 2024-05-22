Hines VA Health and Benefits Fair
Think you might be eligible for VA health care, but aren't sure where to start? All Veterans are invited to the Hines VA Health and Benefit Fair June 8 in the main lobby.
When:
Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Main Lobby
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
All Veterans are invited to the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Health and Benefits Fair, June 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the main lobby.
Reservations not required.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation, while supplies last.
Know someone who served but doesn’t receive benefits? Bring them along to check eligibility and get information on enrollment for care at Hines VA.
Same day primary care physicals available pending eligibility and availability.
Services available:
Primary Care Physicals
Hearing Screenings
Blood Pressure Checks
Fall Screenings
Body Mass Index Measurements
Hearing Aid Repair
Benefit Administration
Health Care Enrollment