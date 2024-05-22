Hines VA Health and Benefits Fair

Think you might be eligible for VA health care, but aren't sure where to start? All Veterans are invited to the Hines VA Health and Benefit Fair June 8 in the main lobby.

When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Main Lobby 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Edward Hines Junior Hospital Cost: Free





All Veterans are invited to the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Health and Benefits Fair, June 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the main lobby.

Reservations not required.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation, while supplies last.

Know someone who served but doesn’t receive benefits? Bring them along to check eligibility and get information on enrollment for care at Hines VA.

Same day primary care physicals available pending eligibility and availability.

Services available:

Primary Care Physicals

Hearing Screenings

Blood Pressure Checks

Fall Screenings

Body Mass Index Measurements

Hearing Aid Repair

Benefit Administration

Health Care Enrollment