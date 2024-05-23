Skip to Content

2024 Hines VA Creative Arts Festival Call for Artwork

creative art festival call for artwork

When:

Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Artwork drop off is in building 228, room 5044

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

The Hines VA Creative Arts Festival is fast approaching!

We're looking for Veterans to showcase their talents! A Veteran must be enrolled at Hines in order to participate.

Deadlines for submissions:

- June 27 - Music/Dance/Drama

- June 27 - Creative Writing

Artwork drop off is in building 228, room 5044:

- June 25, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- June 26, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- June 27, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

 

For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/HinesCAF

