2024 Hines VA Creative Arts Festival Call for Artwork
When:
Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Artwork drop off is in building 228, room 5044
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
The Hines VA Creative Arts Festival is fast approaching!
We're looking for Veterans to showcase their talents! A Veteran must be enrolled at Hines in order to participate.
Deadlines for submissions:
- June 27 - Music/Dance/Drama
- June 27 - Creative Writing
- June 25, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- June 26, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- June 27, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/HinesCAF