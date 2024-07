ADA celebration

When: Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: F Lobby 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Cost: Free





Join the Hines VA Special Emphasis Program for Individuals with Disabilities as we celebrate 34 YEARS of progress for individuals with disabilities thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

