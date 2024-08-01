When: Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Where: Freedom's Path 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Cost: Free





National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This event, from 1 - 4 p.m. at Freedom's Path, is open to all employees, veterans and residents.

