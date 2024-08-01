National Night Out
When:
Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Freedom's Path
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
This event, from 1 - 4 p.m. at Freedom's Path, is open to all employees, veterans and residents.