When: Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 9 parking lot 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Cost: Free





Hines VA will host a free dog and cat clinic in the parking lot of Building 9 on September 14 from 10 a.m. - noon. Rabies, DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines, as well as microchips, food, collars, leashes and harness will be available.

Other VA events