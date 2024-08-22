Hines VA Suicide Prevention Art Fair

Suicide Prevention Art Fair

When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Winter Garden 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Cost: Free





Hines VA will host an outdoor Suicide Prevention Art Fair, Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. behind the Winter Garden as part of Suicide Prevention Month.

There will be art displayed from Veterans and staff, therapy dogs, a Veteran raffle and light refreshments. Other VA programs and community partners will also be available.

