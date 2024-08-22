Hines VA Suicide Prevention Art Fair
Suicide Prevention Art Fair
When:
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Winter Garden
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Hines VA will host an outdoor Suicide Prevention Art Fair, Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. behind the Winter Garden as part of Suicide Prevention Month.
There will be art displayed from Veterans and staff, therapy dogs, a Veteran raffle and light refreshments. Other VA programs and community partners will also be available.