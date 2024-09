Pact Act Claims Clinic When: Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 52 E. Northwest Hwy Des Plaines, IL Cost: Free





A PACT Act Claims clinic will be hosted at the Frisbie Senior Center from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 8.

Veterans will receive assistance in healthcare enrollment, benefit claims, toxic exposures, and connect with various resources.

