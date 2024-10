When: Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT Where: Building 9, Auditorium 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Cost: Free





Hines VA will host a Dia De Los Muertos Celebration, Nov. 1 from noon - 1:30 p.m. in the building 9 auditorium. Light refreshments will be available while supplies last. Honor those who have departed before us. Anyone may bring a framed photo of a loved one to be displayed and honored on the altar. Please have photos in place by 11:30 a.m.

