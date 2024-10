Veteran Resource Fair When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Kies Recreation Center 155 E. St. Charles Rd Elmhurst, IL Cost: Free





Hines VA and Elmhurst Park District are hosting a Veteran Resource Fair, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Kies Recreation Center.

Resources available for VA Healthcare Enrollment, housing, financial assistance, education and more.

Veterans, families, caregivers and supporters are welcome.

