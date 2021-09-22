 Skip to Content

Caregiver support

VA Hines health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Jevon Johnson LCSW

Caregiver Support Program Manager

VA Hines health care

Phone: 708-202-2643

Email: Jevon.Johnson@va.gov

Ruby Diaz LCSW

General Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Hines health care

Phone: 708-202-4067

Email: Ruby.Diaz@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Hines health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Hines caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Hines region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Last updated: