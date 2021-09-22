Caregiver support
VA Hines health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Jevon Johnson LCSW
Caregiver Support Program Manager
VA Hines health care
Phone: 708-202-2643
Email: Jevon.Johnson@va.gov
Ruby Diaz LCSW
General Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Hines health care
Phone: 708-202-4067
Email: Ruby.Diaz@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Hines health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Hines caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Hines region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274