Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Hines health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates. You can also reach us through your secure email account on MyHealthEVet.

Connect with a patient advocate

Laura_Ciesla

Laura Ciesla

Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone: 708-202-2716

John_James

John James

Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone: 708-202-2716

Jaclyn_Lydiksen

Jaclyn Lydiksen

Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone: 708-202-2716

Mike_Calia

Mike Calia

Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone: 708-202-2716

Hector_Ocampo

Hector Ocampo

Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone: 708-202-2716

Care we provide at VA Hines health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
