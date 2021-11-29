Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Hines health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates. You can also reach us through your secure email account on MyHealthEVet.
Connect with a patient advocate
Laura Ciesla
Patient Advocate
VA Hines health care
Phone: 708-202-2716
John James
Patient Advocate
VA Hines health care
Phone: 708-202-2716
Jaclyn Lydiksen
Patient Advocate
VA Hines health care
Phone: 708-202-2716
Mike Calia
Patient Advocate
VA Hines health care
Phone: 708-202-2716
Hector Ocampo
Patient Advocate
VA Hines health care
Phone: 708-202-2716
Care we provide at VA Hines health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights