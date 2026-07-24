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Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Hines health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates. You can also reach us through your secure email account on MyHealthEVet.

Connect with a patient advocate

Sarah Kraner headshot

Sarah Kraner

Patient Advocate Program Manager

VA Hines health care

Phone:

Andrea Billups, Hines VA Patient Advocate

Andrea Billups

Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone:

Mike_Calia

Mike Calia

Lead Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone:

John_James

John James

Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone:

Hector Ocampo

Hector Ocampo

Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone:

Julio Reyna headshot

Julio Reyna

Patient Advocate

VA Hines health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Hines health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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