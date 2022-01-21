Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
- Exit Interstate 290 at First Avenue
- Head south on First Avenue
- Turn right (West) on Roosevelt Road
- Turn left (South) on 5th Avenue (second light)
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Edward Hines Junior Hospital
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL 60141
Intersection: South 5th Avenue and Roosevelt Road
Coordinates: 41°51'5.28"N 87°50'0.75"W