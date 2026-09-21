LaSalle VA Clinic

LaSalle CBOC maintains a free micro food pantry for food-insecure Veterans and their families, located in the main lobby near the front desk.

Items may include nutrient-dense foods like oatmeal, nuts, rice, beans and shelf-stable milk that have longer shelf lives and don't require refrigeration.

Staff and community members may drop off nonperishable food stables to help Veterans in need.

LaSalle CBOC also maintains a Veteran garden, adding seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables to the micro pantry as available.