News Releases
Hines VA Hospital & Loyola University Chicago Physician Awarded $8.6M VA Research GrantNovember 08, 2021
r. Abhishek Solanki, an Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine Physician Researcher, received an $8.6 million merit grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Research and Development,
Hines VA Encourages Veterans To Access Breast Health ServicesOctober 28, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond.
Hines VA Expands Offering of COVID-19 Booster ShotsOctober 27, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is offering booster doses for qualifying individuals vaccinated with either Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines, effective October 27, 2021.
Hines VA Hospital Now Offering COVID-19 Booster ShotsOctober 27, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization.
Hines VA to mark 100th Anniversary on October 24October 14, 2021
On October 24, 1921, President Warren G. Harding dedicated the newly opened Edward Hines, Jr. Memorial Hospital, the first American Veterans' hospital to be named in a person's honor.
Hines VA Hospital to Host Drive-Thru Baby Shower for Veteran FamiliesSeptember 09, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital will host a drive-thru baby shower for expecting Veterans and their families, Sept. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$8.3M in VA grants awarded to Chicago-area organizations to help curb Veteran homelessnessJuly 08, 2021
Hundreds of Chicago-area Veteran families experiencing or are at risk of becoming homeless will have access to crucial services from organizations via nearly $8.3 million in Department of Veterans Affairs grants and Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program.
Hines VA Hospital welcomes new executive leadershipJune 28, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital has appointed three new members to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT).
Hines VA expands COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents aged 12 to 17June 03, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents ages 12 to 17 who qualify as caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries, as part of the SAVE LIVES Act.
Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Hosts Mobile Food PantryMay 14, 2021
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital’s Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will host a mobile food pantry for low-income area residents on May 18, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.