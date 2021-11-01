News Releases

Visitation Policy Update: Effective December 10, 2021, visitation is restricted at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital main campus. Visitors are currently allowed at Hines' six Community Based Out Patient Clinics.

Exceptions can be allowed for compassionate care circumstances or in the case of medical necessity as determined by Hines VA health care professionals.

All patient services will continue as regularly scheduled unless contacted by Hines VA staff. Patients and staff are required to wear a face mask while on hospital campus grounds or while visiting an outpatient clinic.

Visitors are currently allowed at Hines VA's six Community Based Out Patient Clinics.

Hines VA will continue to monitor area COVID-19 infection rates and adjust its visitation policy accordingly.



COVID-19 vaccines and Boosters: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page