12th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll returns to Hines VA on May 18

May 3, 2022

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital will host a 12th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll event on May 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event will include a short two-kilometer outdoor walk (1.24 miles) and is open to Veterans, families, staff and community members.

Participants should arrive at 10 a.m. outside the Building 12 Winter Garden at Hines VA’s main hospital campus – 5000 S. 5th Ave, Hines, IL 60141.



To help homeless Veterans, participants are welcome to bring a voluntary donation, such as clothing, blankets, toiletries or non-perishable food items. All donations will support Chicago-area homeless Veterans. Donations are not required to participate.



This year marks a return to in-person community member participation at Hines VA. Since 2020, the hospital has held the annual event virtually for non-staff due to COVID-19 restrictions. Participants will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing while on the Hines VA campus.

VA will hold simultaneous VA2K events at facilities across the nation. Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.

The two-kilometer paved walking route will tour the hospital’s suburban campus. Participants are encouraged to check local weather reports and dress accordingly.

In the event of inclement weather, the starting location will be moved inside Building 12’s Winter Garden.



For more information, contact: Sheila.Swann-Guerrero@va.gov or Karissa.LeCaptain@va.gov.



About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 46,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

