14th Annual Veteran fundraiser returns to Hines VA on May 15

PRESS RELEASE

April 29, 2024

Hines , IL — Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital will host its 14th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event will include a short two-kilometer outdoor walk (1.24 miles) and is open to Veterans, families, staff and community members. Participants do not have to be Veterans or receive VA health care.

To help unhoused and in-need Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation, such as clothing, blankets, toiletries or non-perishable food items. All donations will support Chicago-area homeless Veterans.

Participants should arrive before 10 a.m. outside the Building 12 Winter Garden, near Crossman Circle, at Hines VA’s main hospital campus – 5000 S. 5th Ave, Hines, IL 60141.

Those wishing to donate earlier can drop off items at donation boxes at Hines VA’s main entrance lobby, Building 228 lobby or outside the hospital cafeteria. Community members can also purchase donation items online at. hinesva.hospital/HomelessVetDonations.

VA will hold simultaneous VA2K events at facilities across the nation. Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.

The two-kilometer paved walking route will tour the hospital’s suburban campus. Participants are encouraged to check local weather reports and dress accordingly.

In the event of inclement weather, the starting location will be moved inside Building 12’s Winter Garden.

For more information, contact: Sheila.Swann-Guerrero@va.gov.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.