$8.3M in VA grants awarded to Chicago-area organizations to help curb Veteran homelessness

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2021

Print

Hines , IL — Hundreds of Chicago-area Veteran families experiencing or are at risk of becoming homeless will have access to crucial services from organizations via nearly $8.3 million in Department of Veterans Affairs grants and Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program.

Seven Chicago-area organizations received grants totaling $8,297,222. The awardees are:

Volunteers of America of Illinois, $2,276,003

Featherfist, $1,672,587

Heartland Human Care Services, Inc., $1,461,758

Thresholds, $1,095,904

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, $903,538

Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, Inc., $503,814

Transitional Living Services, $383,918

Through partnerships with Hines VA and community programs, SSVF provides eligible Veteran families with outreach, case management and assistance obtaining VA and other benefits, which can include health care, financial planning, childcare, legal and fiduciary payee assistance, transportation, housing counseling and other services.

“Supportive Services for Veteran Families is a key tool to promote housing stability among our most economically vulnerable Veterans and their families,” said James Doelling, Hines VA Hospital Director. “This program empowers our community-based partners to provide the mix of services needed to prevent Veterans from becoming homeless and rapidly re-house those who become homeless.”

This year’s grant recipients successfully competed under a Notice of Fund Availability published November 19, 2020. The funding will support SSVF services from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

Nationally, more than 260 organizations received SSVF grants. A list of grantees is available at https://www.va.gov/homeless/ssvf/.

If you are a homeless Veteran or at risk of losing housing, please contact Hines VA’s Homeless Program at 708-202-4961 to be referred to an SSVF agency for screening.

Learn more about the SSVF program.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.