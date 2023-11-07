Chicago Winter Stand Down to help Veterans in need

PRESS RELEASE

November 7, 2023

Chicago , IL — Chicago's Winter Stand Down to help area homeless, housing-insecure, and in-need Veterans will be held Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chicago's Northwest Armory.

Services offered to Veterans during the event include:

Housing assistance

Medical & Mental Health Education and Services

Employment assistance

Food and SNAP Assistance

Veteran Benefits Assistance

Haircuts

Clothing and Winter Coat Giveaways

Government-Assisted Cell Phones

Chicago Stand Downs are held every summer and winter and is organized by a committee of VA staff, local nonprofits and area agencies. The committee is led by Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

"For 30 years, we've come together to aid our Chicago Veterans with the Winter and Summer Stand Downs," said Donald Donahue, Hines VA social worker and Stand Down chairman. "Our goal is to help Veterans get the resources they need to get through the winter and beyond."

The Illinois National Guard Northwest Armory is located at 1551 North Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60651.

Advanced registration is not required. Veterans should bring a Veteran ID Card, or a photo ID and a copy of their DD-214 military discharge form to receive services. Veteran status can also be verified at the event if needed.

The Chicago Summer Stand Down was held in June 2023. It assisted more than 370 Veterans.

More than 200 stand downs are held across the nation and are part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ effort to house 38,000 homeless Veterans across the country in 2023. Nationally, VA housed 40,401 Veterans in 2022. Hines VA Hospital permanently housed 315 in 2022.

Veterans needing housing assistance, or citizens who see a homeless Veteran, can call Hines VA Hospital at 708-202-4961. A social worker can be dispatched to offer assistance.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

###