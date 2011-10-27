Da Vinci Robot Technology Comes to Hines

PRESS RELEASE

Hines , IL — Hines surgeons are not only using their minds, skills, and talent in the operating room; they will soon be accompanied by four extra arms and 3D vision. Hines VA Hospital will soon be proud to offer our Veteran patients the latest in operating room technology: the Da Vinci robot.

The Da Vinci robot uses the most advanced technology available to enable our surgeons to perform some of the most complex operations through a few tiny incisions, while increasing surgeons' vision, precision, dexterity and control.

The Da Vinci robot consists of a console where the surgeon sits while operating, an adjustable bed where the patient lays during surgery, four interactive robotic arms, and a high-definition 3D vision System.

“Hines is taking the care we provide our Veterans to the next level,” said Dr. Jeffrey Branch, Chief of Urology at Hines. “Patients will now benefit from less pain, less operative blood loss, and faster recovery times, but will continue to experience the same great level of care, expertise and dedication our surgeons have been providing at Hines VA Hospital.”

The Da Vinci adaptive, state-of-the-art technology allows the surgeon’s hand movements to be translated into precise movements spread to the four robotic arms working inside the patient’s body.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our Veterans the latest surgical technology like the Da Vinci,” said Sharon Helman, Hines Director. “Our surgical staff at Hines is second-to-none. Providing them with four extra arms and 3D vision makes them unstoppable.”

The new Da Vinci robot has arrived at the Hospital and will be up and running in early 2012.