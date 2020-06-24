Emergency Department Ambulance Bay Grand Opening

PRESS RELEASE

June 24, 2020

Hines , IL — Today, the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of its emergency department ambulance bay on its main campus.

The emergency department ambulance bay project began in October 2019 and was completed on June 19, 2020, ahead of schedule. The old ambulance bay was beyond repair and needed to be rebuilt.

“We’re very excited to open our new emergency department ambulance bay,” said Hines Hospital Director James Doelling. “Serving our Nation’s Heroes in the best way possible is what we’re all about, and this ambulance bay is another piece of this critical mission.”