Hines Opens New Prosthetics and Orthotics Lab

January 19, 2011

Hines , IL — Veterans coming to Hines for Prosthetics and Orthotics services are now receiving our top quality care in a modern, spacious and newly-renovated Prosthetics and Orthotics Lab.

After more than 30 years in its previous location, the hospital’s Prosthetics and Orthotics departments have been relocated to a newly-renovated area of the hospital, closer to other rehabilitation services.

"We are proud to offer our nation’s heroes state-of-the-art Prosthetics and Orthotics care on our beautiful new unit,” said Sharon Helman, Hospital Director. “The new location is much larger and offers our veterans the professional environment and latest technology that they so richly deserve.”

More than 5,000 Illinois veterans from World War II through the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan are treated annually in the Hines Prosthetics and Orthotics Lab. Hines is one of 60 locations within the Department of Veterans Affairs that custom fabricates and fits the latest state of the art Orthotics and Prosthetics Componentry. The Hines Orthotics lab has 4 certified Prosthetists, one certified Prosthetist/Orthotist, and a certified orthotist on staff full time. VA leads the world in providing leading technology to aid individuals in gaining their independence and revitalizing their lives.

“VA does not look at the cost of an item, but rather if it is right for the individual,” said Kathleen Kirby, Chief of the Hines Prosthetics and Orthotics Departments. “We extend our services to returning service members, not just Veterans, to ensure there is no delay in our wounded heroes receiving the equipment they need. We feel honored to serve Veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.”