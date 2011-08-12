Hines Physicians Recognized as Top Docs by U.S. News and World Report

PRESS RELEASE

August 12, 2011

Hines , IL — Fifteen Hines physicians were nationally recognized this week as top in their specialty by being named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2011 List of Top Doctors.

“We are proud to be home to 15 of the top doctors in the Chicago area as ranked by U.S. News and World Report,” said Sharon Helman, Hospital Director. “At Hines we have always known that our physicians are second to none. Veterans who seek care here can be assured that the health care professionals caring for them are recognized by their peers as the best in their field.”

The doctors recognized are: Elaine Adams, MD, Rheumatology, Joseph Clark, MD, Medical Oncologist, Bahman Emami, MD, Radiation Oncologist, Patrick J. Fahey, MD, Pulmonologist, Martin Tobin, MD, Pulmonologist, Charles G. Alex, MD, Pulmonologist, Juan Angelats, MD, Plastic Surgeon, Michael S. Bednar, MD, Hand Surgeon, Robert S. Dieter, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Baltazar Espiritu, MD, Allergist-Immunologist, Morris Fisher, MD, Neurologist, Karen Griffin, MD, Nephrologist, Raymond Joehl, MD, Surgeon, Gregory J. Matz, MD, Otolaryngology, and John Wheeler, MD, Urologist.

U.S. News & World Report’s Top Doctors was created in collaboration with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., publisher of America’s Top Doctors and other consumer health guides. It draws from Castle Connolly’s database of Top Doctors, all recommended for their clinical skills by other doctors and individually vetted by a physician-led research team. Consumers can search for a Top Doctor by location, hospital affiliation, and a full range of specialties and subspecialties by going to the website: http://health.usnews.com/top-doctors/ *.

