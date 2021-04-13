Hines VA begins COVID-19 vaccinations for Department of Homeland Security

PRESS RELEASE

April 13, 2021

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is administering vaccinations to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees through an interagency agreement to support DHS’s COVID-19 Operation Vaccinate our Workforce program.

Vaccinations began last week at Hines VA and continue this week.

“Hines staff is stepping up to vaccinate our interagency partners to continue our fight against this pandemic,” said James Doelling, Hospital Director. “We are all in this together, and it’s a team effort to vaccinate as many people as possible quickly.”

The agreement falls under the Economy Act, which authorizes federal agencies to provide services or supplies to other federal agencies on a reimbursable basis.

Hines VA Hospital is one of 163 designated VA medical facilities administering the vaccine to DHS employees, selected based on DHS mission-critical locations for those employees at the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure.

To learn more about Hines VA Hospital’s COVID-19 response, visit hines.va.gov and facebook.com/HinesVAHospital.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 48,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.