Hines VA Encourages Veterans To Access Breast Health Services



October 28, 2021



Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has survival rate greater than 95% if detected early.

“Hines VA encourages all women Veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health,” said Krystal Gilewski, Hines VA Women Veterans Program Manager. “Some Veterans may have missed their regularly scheduled mammogram due to COVID-19, and that’s okay. But now is the time to reach out to your provider to get one scheduled.”

Breast care resources available through Hines VA include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound and MRI, genetic counseling and testing, cancer treatment and more.

Hines VA recommends regular breast cancer screening for women who are 45 years of age and older, though women may choose to start screening with yearly mammograms as early as age 40.

Established patients can schedule a mammogram by calling 708-202-2707 or send a VA Secure Message through their MyHealtheVet account. New patients should establish care with a primary care provider before scheduling a mammogram.

For more information, visit www.hines.va.gov and www.womenshealth.va.gov.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.