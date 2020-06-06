Hines VA Hospital Announces Expansion of Services

PRESS RELEASE

June 6, 2020

Hines , IL — Hines VA Hospital has increased appointment availability and is moving forward with expanding facility services at its main facility and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

The following specialty care clinics will be available for increased face-to-face appointments: primary care, mental health, acupuncture, audiology, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, infectious disease, medicine, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, podiatry, pulmonology, respiratory therapy, surgery and urology.



“We’re expanding services while continuing to maintain the safety of our Veteran patients and staff,” said James Doelling, Hines VA Hospital Director. “Services will be expanded in a phased approach taking into account safety precautions and VA, local, state and federal guidelines.”



If you’re a Veteran patient who wishes to be seen, please call 708-202-2707 to make an appointment beforehand. Veteran patients can also find appointment information at https://www.hines.va.gov/patients/appointments.asp. Hines VA will continue to offer telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks.



As a reminder, all patients and employees who enter the campus will be required to undergo a screening process and wear a face covering before entering any building at the VA medical center. The no visitors policy remains in place.