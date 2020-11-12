Hines VA Hospital increases hiring by 35 percent to care for Veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic

PRESS RELEASE

November 12, 2020

Hines , ID — The Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital announced today it has hired 581 employees since March 29, 2020 to care for Veterans and non-Veterans in the Hines/Chicago-area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These positions include registered nurses, housekeeping aides and supporting clinical staff. In addition, Hines VA Hospital currently has opportunities in a variety of areas to include respiratory therapists, physicians, nurses and COVID non-clinical support staff.

“As we recognize Veterans Day during these unprecedented times, Hines VA Hospital is proud to hire qualified personnel to care for our Nation’s Veterans and support our community in response to COVID-19,” said Hines VA Hospital Director James Doelling. “VA has the most noble of missions to provide high-quality health care to America’s Veterans.”

To streamline the hiring process, VA significantly reduced the amount of time it typically takes to hire and onboard new employees by implementing expedited credentialing practices to onboard highly qualified, licensed medical staff in a timely manner, lifting the bi-weekly pay cap for General Schedule (GS) employees and broadening authority for awards and incentive approvals.

VA has ranked among the top employers on Forbes 2020 Best Places to Work Survey in 17 states, including Illinois, and is featured on the Forbes 2020 Best Employer for New Graduates list. Hines VA Hospital is one of 1,200 VA healthcare locations across the country with more than 350,000 employees who hold more than 300 clinical and non-clinical occupations, roughly one-third of whom are Veterans.

Visit www.vacareers.va.gov for more information about obtaining a meaningful career serving Veterans and to view current openings.