Hines VA Hospital opens new pacemaker clinic

April 16, 2021

Hines , IL — Hines VA Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 2,655 square-foot pacemaker clinic, April 16, 2021.

The facility is nearly twice the size of Hines’ former clinic and includes seven exam rooms and two EKG stations, which were previously located offsite.

According to staff, the increased space and new onsite medical services will improve patient care by decreasing wait times while allowing for more communication amongst caregivers.

“As the medical world progresses so too must our facility and services, so we can continue to offer the best care possible for our nation’s Veterans,” said James Doelling, Hines VA hospital director.

To learn more about the Hines VA Hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation services, visit www.hines.va.gov/services/Cardiac_Rehabilitation.asp

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 Veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.