Hines VA Hospital performs first renal transplants under new program

January 11, 2021

Hines , IL — The Renal Transplant Program at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital has performed its first transplants and both patients have fully recovered.

“Staff from across the facility delivered superior care to these patients,” said Dr. Reynold Lopez-Soler, director of the Hines VA Renal Transplant Program. “We are all honored to serve those who serve and are looking forward to continued success in 2021 and beyond.”

The Hines program is only the eighth VA Kidney Transplant Program in the country. Before this, Veterans with kidney disease in the area would travel to either Pittsburgh or Iowa City, Iowa, for their transplant evaluations and surgery. The Hines VA Kidney Transplant Program is the only transplant center serving Veterans in the state of Illinois and will serve not only all Veterans in the Midwest, but nationwide. The process to establish the program took three years and culminated with the first kidney transplant performed in November 2020.

“I’ve been waiting 6 years for a new kidney and Hines got me one within 2 weeks. I feel better than ever,” said Army Veteran and renal transplant recipient Robert Williams.

Veterans may learn more about the transplant program at https://www.va.gov/health/services/transplant/.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.