Hines VA Hospital to hold Health and Benefit Fair on June 8

May 29, 2024

Hines , IL — Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital will host a Health and Benefit Fair on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event will be held in the hospital’s main entrance lobby and is for military Veterans not enrolled in VA health care or who have not been seen by a medical provider recently.

Essential medical services will be available during the event, and any qualifying Veteran can enroll in VA health care. Information and presentations unique to each Veteran’s needs will also be offered. Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to discuss disability benefits and other resources.

Event registration is preferred. To register, call (708) 202-8387, Ext. 28066, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Health and Benefit fair will include:

Services:

Primary care physicals

Hearing screenings

Hearing aid repair

Blood pressure checks

Fall risk screening

Body mass index measurements

Eligibility check for healthcare

Information and presentations by:

Audiology

Blind Rehabilitation

Social Work / Mental Health

Physical Therapy

Geriatrics

Prescription drug information

Veterans Benefits Administration

National Cemetery Administration

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs

Hines VA’s event follows a recent VA milestone. In August 2022, VA began one of its largest expansions of Veteran entitlements as part of the PACT Act, which extends eligibility and benefits to Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

In May 2024, VA announced its one millionth Veteran to receive disability benefits under the PACT Act expansion. More than 39,000 PACT Act claims have been submitted by Illinois Veterans, where approximately 560,000 Veterans reside.

Hines VA is located at: 5000 S. 5th Ave., Hines, IL 60141.

The Gary Sinise Foundation will provide catered meals to guests.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. Hines VA the largest VA medical center in Illinois, which is home to approximately three percent of the nation’s Veterans. The hospital treats Veterans from World War II through the conflicts of today.