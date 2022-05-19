Hines VA Hospital to Host Virtual Women Veteran Town Hall on May 24

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2022

Print

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital will host a virtual town hall for women Veterans on May 24, 2022, at 5 p.m., via Facebook.

The forum will cover multiple topics unique to women Veterans' needs, including mental health, staffing and whole health.

The virtual event is open to all area women Veterans, regardless of if they receive VA health care. Veterans can participate via Hines VA's Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/HinesVAHospital. Questions will be taken throughout the event.

"We want women Veterans in the area to know that Hines VA supports them, welcomes them and are grateful for their service," said Krystal Gilewski, Women Veterans Program Manager at Hines VA. "Women Veterans are among the fastest-growing group treated at Hines VA. Our facility is committed to providing support and resources to meet their unique needs."

For more information, contact Krystal Gilewski at Krystal.Gilewski@va.gov or 708-202-8387, ext. 22075.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

