Hines VA Hospital to Host Virtual Women Veteran Town Hall on Sept. 7

August 24, 2022

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital will host a virtual town hall for women Veterans on Sept. 7, 2022, at 5 p.m., via Facebook.

The forum will cover multiple topics unique to women Veterans' needs, including:

Maternity Care- ROSE Program

Women with Disability Support Group

Intimate Partner Violence- Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Reproductive Mental Health

Homeless Program

Oncology- Breast Cancer Awareness Month

New Hines VA Women’s Health Clinic staff

The virtual event is open to all area women Veterans, regardless of if they receive VA health care. Veterans can participate via Hines VA's Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/HinesVAHospital. Questions will be taken throughout the event or can be submitted before the event to Krystal.Gilewski@va.gov.

"Although women Veterans are still a small portion of our patient population, women Veterans deserve the same level of care as our male Veterans," said Krystal Gilewski, Women Veterans Program Manager at Hines VA. "Health equity along with a safe environment for women Veterans is essential for our patients to feel welcomed and have trust in the VA."

For more information, contact Krystal Gilewski at Krystal.Gilewski@va.gov or 708-202-8387, ext. 22075.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.